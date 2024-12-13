Boys+Girls creates new look for Leinster Rugby

Boys+Girls has launched a new brand platform, film and design style for Leinster Rugby. The campaign introduces ‘Never Less Than Everything’ with 60” film alongside new design system across multiple media. Built on the back of a brand audit of the club and market through qualitative primary and secondary research and delivered as part of a refreshed strategy, the work centres on the essence of Leinster: the effort of the entire province, on and off the field.

Reputation

The campaign was launched ahead of the Investec Champions Cup game against Clermont Auvergne at Aviva Stadium. Helen Geoghegan, brand and marketing manager, Leinster Rugby, said the club was a well-recognised and much-loved brand with a reputation that has been built over many years and by many people. “We felt it was the right moment to evolve the brand, while staying true to the rich heritage and values of the club,” Geoghegan added.

The new work celebrates everyone at Leinster Rugby, whether they play, support, coach, referee or volunteer. Jake O’Driscoll, creative director, Boys+Girls, said: “As a dyed in the wool Kiwi rugby fan, I can say with true objectivity that Leinster Rugby is a remarkable club. The incredible community, energy and work ethic makes Leinster Rugby the successful club that it is.” The film was produced by Boys+Girls’ social content offshoot, Circle Content.