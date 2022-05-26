Boys+Girls creates new Škoda campaign

Boys+Girls has released ‘Perseids’ for Škoda Ireland, the agency’s latest work in the gold Effie-winning ‘Made for Ireland’ series. The ads showcase that while Škoda cars may not be made in Ireland, their cars are made for the best of Irish life and the wild, wonderful and varied landscapes of Ireland and are the perfect way to travel to and through them.
Bridget Johnson, executive creative director, Boys+Girls, said the film centres on a moment of amazement in the Irish countryside as a father and daughter see the Perseids across the night sky. “Ireland is seen as one of the best places to see these minor miracles and sitting in a Škoda is made for enjoying Irish skies and fleeting moments,” Johnson added.
The film was produced by Butter and shot by director Zak Emerson.
Watch it at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bXyl8EhUuVk
Škoda ‘Perseids’
Head of marketing: Raymond Leddy
Marketing manager: Ciara Breen
Digital marketing manager: Edmund Ramirez
Chief strategy officer: Margaret Gilsenan
Senior producer: Keeva Bolger
Executive creative director: Bridget Johnson
Creative director: Laurence O’ Byrne
Senior account director: Alan McQuaid
Account manager: Sinead Higgins
Senior account executive – Rachel Smith
Chief creative officer – Rory Hamilton
Director: Zak Emerson
Executive producer: Michael Duffy
Producer: Grainne Tiernan
Production co-ordinator: Alan Keegan
DOP: Joe Cook
Casting director: Sarah Hone, ACC
Editor: Scot Crane, Quarry
Colour: Gary Curran, Outer Limits
VFX: Andy Clarke, Outer Limits
Music: David Schweitzer
Sound: Mark Richards, Mutiny