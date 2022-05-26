Boys+Girls creates new Škoda campaign

Boys+Girls has released ‘Perseids’ for Škoda Ireland, the agency’s latest work in the gold Effie-winning ‘Made for Ireland’ series. The ads showcase that while Škoda cars may not be made in Ireland, their cars are made for the best of Irish life and the wild, wonderful and varied landscapes of Ireland and are the perfect way to travel to and through them.

Bridget Johnson, executive creative director, Boys+Girls, said the film centres on a moment of amazement in the Irish countryside as a father and daughter see the Perseids across the night sky. “Ireland is seen as one of the best places to see these minor miracles and sitting in a Škoda is made for enjoying Irish skies and fleeting moments,” Johnson added.

The film was produced by Butter and shot by director Zak Emerson.

Watch it at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bXyl8EhUuVk

Škoda ‘Perseids’

Head of marketing: Raymond Leddy

Marketing manager: Ciara Breen

Digital marketing manager: Edmund Ramirez

Chief strategy officer: Margaret Gilsenan

Senior producer: Keeva Bolger

Executive creative director: Bridget Johnson

Creative director: Laurence O’ Byrne

Senior account director: Alan McQuaid

Account manager: Sinead Higgins

Senior account executive – Rachel Smith

Chief creative officer – Rory Hamilton

Director: Zak Emerson

Executive producer: Michael Duffy

Producer: Grainne Tiernan

Production co-ordinator: Alan Keegan

DOP: Joe Cook

Casting director: Sarah Hone, ACC

Editor: Scot Crane, Quarry

Colour: Gary Curran, Outer Limits

VFX: Andy Clarke, Outer Limits

Music: David Schweitzer

Sound: Mark Richards, Mutiny