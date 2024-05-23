Boys+Girls devises new pitch for Now

Ever wondered how to stay ahead of the curve, catch all the best shows, and witness the biggest sporting moments? Now, Sky’s streaming service that provides viewers with flexible subscriptions, has unveiled a brand refresh with the tagline ‘Now You Know.’ Building on its established reputation for being “full of fun, extra easy and brilliantly simple,” Now evolves its identity to cater to the modern viewer in search of control and knowledge.

Among the shows streaming on Now is The Jinx, The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst (above).

Now’s Stephen Mault said the campaign, led by creative agency Boys+Girls, aims to drive comprehension of the service, and how it offers a superior streaming experience. “Imagine a universe where you have access to all the content your heart desires, from critically acclaimed shows to blockbuster movies and heart-pounding sports action – all without a contract or the hassle of equipment installation. That’s the Now difference,” he added.

Mascots

“We all want to be in the know. This campaign is the perfect way to explain Now’s benefits in a bold and relatable way. How it puts the viewer in control, allows a better way to stream the best content, on your terms… effortless.” The new campaign runs across audio visual, out of home (OOH), digital and social. Accompanying the tagline are two new mascots: owl and fox. Both represent familiar Irish wildlife known for their curiosity and nocturnal nature.

