Boys+Girls helps launch New York Pride

Irish creative agency Boys+Girls was hired to the New York Civic Pride campaign. Boys+Girls partner Pat Stephenson said the agency was invited to help with the campaign by US agency Founders. The two companies worked together on various global projects, including Netflix and Kerrygold. Both agencies are members of the independent set-up By The Network.

The We♥️NYC campaign celebrates what makes NYC great and is aimed at empowering New Yorkers to show their love for the Big Apple. The launch features a series of Boys+Girls work appearing over prime locations in the city, from the famous electronic billboards of Times Square through to Macy’s windows and all the way to Wall Street.

Rory Hamilton, executive creative director, Boys+Girls, said New York City is still the creative centre of the advertising universe – Madison Avenue. “To see our work gracing its streets crystallises a professional ambition for the agency, but also showcases that our work can more than hold its own at the highest level internationally,” Hamilton added.