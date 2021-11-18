Boys+Girls Irish winner at London Awards

Based in New York, the prestigious London International Awards (LIAs), has revealed its 2021 winners from across 25 media and 53 countries. Boys+Girls was the only Irish agency to be awarded and one of three agencies globally to win in radio. The Portobello agency took home one gold and one silver, both in radio and audio for the ‘Hey Daddy!’ radio ad for Swim Ireland.

LIA, an awards show created for creatives, awarded 16 grand LIAs, 148 gold, 332 silver and 467 bronze winners. Judges from around the world considered entries over several weeks. Each juror viewed and scored every entry within a medium before meeting together in virtual judging rooms to ensure all work was judged equally through careful deliberations.