Boys+Girls picks up Musgrave account

Boys+Girls has won the Musgrave account, which includes the SuperValu and Centra supermarkets and convenience stores. The appointment follows a three-way contest with BBDO and the incumbent, TBWA\Dublin. Pt78 was the pitch doctor. Boys+Girls has previous experience on the retail front having handled Superquinn and Aldi campaigns.

Based in Portobello, Boys+Girls other clients include Bord Bia, Diageo, Kellogg, Colourtrend, McDonnells, Three Ireland & UK and Skoda Ireland. The agency is affiliated to By the Network.