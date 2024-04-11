Boys+Girls roll out Centra meals ads

Love is well and truly in the aisles in Centra’s first ‘Dinner Made Easy’ campaign created by Boys + Girls to launch Centra’s freshly prepared meals range. Breaking stereotypes and redefining the ready meal dinner experience, the campaign tells the story of an unexpected romance at the ‘dinner made easy’ section of a Centra. At the heart of the campaign are two golden oldies who fall in love at first sight over a chicken tikka meal.

The story unfolds as the two shoppers share a moment of connection that challenges the conventional romance story. Niamh Ryan, senior copywriter, Boys+Girls, said the story was inspired by the outdated idea of a ready meals being a lonely meal for single people. But what if a meal for one, could become an unexpected dinner for two? The spot was shot in Centra Stamullen’s store and was directed by Tina Bull of Antidote Productions.

Centra’s meal range are prepared by Dublin-based Ballymaguire Foods.

Watch the TV ad here