Boys+Girls rolls out new Re-turn work

Re-turn deposit return scheme a new campaign called ‘Re-turn It Right’ created by Boys+Girls. The new work leaves the festivities of their recent Christmas campaign behind and instead looks at how re-turning cans and plastic drinks bottles is the best New Year’s resolution, playing to the shared belief that there’s a right way to do things.

The right way is to return drinks containers, a ritual in Ireland which now sees a 91 per cent recycling rate for bottles and cans. The New Year campaign runs across TV, out of home (OOH), social and radio, with each execution reminding the nation that returning is the easiest resolution with the biggest impact that people can make.

Dermot Mulligan, chief marketing officer at Re-turn, said: “Every January we set ourselves big goals, but the habits that last are usually the simple ones. Returning bottles and cans has quickly become part of everyday life in Ireland. People are starting the year the right way, with an easy action that delivers real, measurable impact for the environment.”

Routine

In the TV ad produced by Butter, viewers are introduced to Sinead, who is determined to shake up her routine and take on the New Year with gusto. From sea swimming to French lessons to juice cleansing, she’s giving it all a go, in the hopes that something will stick. She soon releases that starting small by recycling drinks containers was her best bet.

Since the introduction of the Deposit Return Scheme, the national recycling rate for drinks containers placed on the market has risen from 49% to 91%, with 76% of those containers collected through the scheme. DRSI CLG, trading as Re-turn, was established by beverage producers and retailers to fulfil their deposit return scheme regulations.