Boys+Girls shares An Post’s true tale

Creative agency Boys+Girls has launched a new campaign showing how An Post’s network can connect a community of strangers to make a young boy happy. The commercial marks the roll out of the company’s ‘Making Better Happen’ platform. The TV ad follows a mother’s viral TikTok plea to find a discontinued comfort toy for her autistic son.

As people across Ireland respond by sending possible replacements through the post, the company’s modern capabilities – tracking, electric fleet, and prepaid packaging – facilitate acts of kindness. Through a series of near-misses, the film shows how a university student recognises her own cherished bunny as the perfect match.

Debbie Byrne (above), managing director, An Post Retail said the ad captures the spirit of the new platform. “We believe that making better happens when Ireland can stay connected, trading and thriving everyday. Our technology evolves, but our values and commitment to delivering meaningful connections remain constant.”

As everyone sends and receives mail and parcel deliveries, An Post was ideally placed to tell the story. The commercial represents a significant step forward for representation of autism and neurodiversity in Irish advertising at a time when diversity initiatives are being rolled back elsewhere in the world.

Role

About one in five of the Irish population are neurodivergent. “This story beautifully shows An Post’s essential role in Irish life,” Rory Hamilton, chief creative officer at Boys+Girls, said. “Beyond showcasing their efficient services, it reveals how An Post understands that some packages carry more than their contents.”

The commercial, entitled ‘A Nation Delivers’, is the flagship film in An Post’s three-part campaign introducing the ‘Making Better Happen’ platform. Separate commercials for An Post Money and An Post Commerce highlight the breath of the company’s letter, ecommerce and financial services.