Boys+Girls shares SSE’s new energy

SSE Airtricity, in tandem with creative agency Boys+Girls, has unveiled a new TV, out of home (OOH) and social campaign – ‘A different kind of energy’. The campaign’s hero shows that energy is more than what flows through cables and turbines. Everyone brings a slightly different energy which allows life to thrive, in the same way that SSE Airtricity does.

The humourous TV commercial, which was directed by Guy Manwaring for Butter, focuses on how sustainable energy not only benefits the environment but also transforms how people live and do business. It takes SSE Airtricity in a new direction, embracing customers’ individual energy and the role that they play in supporting them.

Kris Clarkin, creative director at Boys+Girls, said the concept derives from the insight that energy isn’t just what powers our homes, it’s what powers our lives. “It connects that human truth to SSE Airtricity’s role in delivering cleaner, greener energy – in a way that feels real, optimistic and distinctly Irish,” Clarkin added.

David Manning is SSE Airtricity’s director of propositions, sustainability and marketing.