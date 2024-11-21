Boys+Girls shares SuperValu’s Christmas cheer

Boys+Girls has launched SuperValu’s festive campaign, celebrating magical moments that make an Irish Christmas special. The campaign features three commercials highlighting how SuperValu’s Signature Tastes food products and everyday real savings products help create festive magic in Irish homes. The ads see the return of the SuperValu family that have become familiar faces on TV through the Musgrave brand’s ‘Real Savings’ campaign.

Shane Lynch, marketing manager, SuperValu, said the campaign shows how the Signature Tastes premium range provides all the ingredients for Christmas get-togethers. Kris Clarkin, creative director, Boys+Girls, said what makes these ads special is their ability to showcase real Irish family moments with a playful twist while delivering SuperValu’s strong value message. Michael Whelan wrote the copy and Conor Marron was art director.

Precocious

In ‘Chef’, the precocious Kate rattles off a Brussels sprouts recipe to her family, as a way to mask the flavour. ‘Quiz Night’ sees dad playing the game Heads Up and misinterpreting the clue “people kiss under you” as him being a “bus shelter” rather than mistletoe. ‘Christmas Party’ features mum dodging questions about whether she made the impressive spread herself, conveniently hearing the doorbell rather than admitting it was from SuperValu.