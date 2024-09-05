Boys+Girls’ SuperValu ad whets appetites

“When did the food that brought us together get replaced with the feeds that pull us apart?” That’s the question posed in Boys+Girls’ new campaign for SuperValu, ‘Dinner time well spent’. ​​The ad is a rallying cry to Irish households to put the tablet away at the table and reconnect over food – from the familiar call to “Dinnnnnneerrrrrr”, to a young lad tasting fufu (a West African dish) for the first time in his Nigerian friend’s house.

Shane Lynch, head of marketing, SuperValu, said that in recognising the value of family dinners, they wanted an ad that prioritised this most Irish of rituals. “They are as much about nutrition as they are about connection and create the freshest food that will make every family dinner a special occasion,” Lynch said. Kris Clarkin, creative director, Boys+Girls, said that in crafting the ad, they wanted to create a narrative that resonated with families.

Connection

“That’s why we placed the camera at the centre of the table; to put the viewer at the heart of the action, amidst an array of meals made entirely with SuperValu ingredients and products. This spot isn’t about calling people out for using their devices. It is simply a reminder that the best connection at the dinner table is with the people you’re eating with,” he added. The ad, which runs across TV, VOD and cinema, was produced by Motherland.

