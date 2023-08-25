Boys+Girls to deliver for An Post

Boys+Girls has won the An Post account following on from their recent Musgrave win. The An Post business comprises mails with work for Advantage Card, stamps and the new digital stamp. The retail side of the business includes An Post Money, foreign exchange and post office banking. Marketing operations includes a brand team led by PJ Brigdale. Javelin, an agency that has a longtime relationship with An Post, also pitched.

The An Post incumbent, Folk Wunderman Thompson, were in the running in the early stages of the review but had to resign as they were presenting for the Bank of Ireland account, which they ended up winning. Folk were highly commended for the work they did for An Post in recent years, including the Tin Man Christmas postcard campaign and the series of ads rolled out in recent years with BBC television presenter Angela Scanlon (pictured).

Boys+Girls won Musgrave’s SuperValu and Centra in competition with BBDO Dublin and the incumbent, TBWA\Dublin, both Omnicom agencies. Core and Goosebump were in the contest for the Centra part of the business. Pt78 acted as pitch doctor for Musgrave. Boys+Girls has experience working on retail accounts, having handled campaigns for Superquinn and Aldi.