Boys+Girls to handle Bord Bia

Bord Bia has appointed Boys+Girls to handle its creative advertising following a contest involving a number of other leading agencies, including Folk Wunderman Thompson, Publicis, TBWA and the incumbent, Accenture Interactive’s Rothco. What proved to be a rather protracted review was overseen by Bord’s Bia director of marketing, Una Fitzgibbon.

Bord Bia is responsible for the marketing and promotion of Irish food, drink and horticulture.

The State agency stages the annual Bloom horticultural show in the Phoenix Park. The Bord Bia win follows a busy year for Boys+Girls, whose clients other include Three mobile, Diageo, Littlewoods and Skoda. It was the only Irish agency and just one of three global agencies to win in radio at the London International Awards for its ‘Hey Daddy!’ spot for Swim Ireland.

Hollywood star Saoirse Ronan fronted Bord Bia’s Origin Green campaign