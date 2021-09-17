Boys+Girls wins 21 gongs at ICAD

Boys+Girls was awarded 21 bells at the ICAD Awards for 2020 and 2021 which took place at a real life ceremony at Merrion Cricket Club last night. The Portobello creative agency won awards for work done for clients such as Skoda, Three Ireland, Three UK, Choose Radio and Swim Ireland. They won 21 bells in total; four gold, seven silver and 10 bronze.

Awards were given for work across 2020 and 2021 as last year’s show was cancelled.

Kris Clarkin, creative director, Boys+Girls said: “We’re delighted to have so many bells at the ICAD Awards. They celebrate the very best in Irish creativity and we’re excited to see such a spread of our clients receiving recognition for their work. We judge our work by the average output and so to see the breadth of work taking home bells is great for the agency.”

The ICADs is a non-profit body that celebrates creative excellence in advertising and design.