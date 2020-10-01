Brand value added to innovation index

For the first time in its 13-year history the Global Innovation Index (GII) includes brand value as one of its indicators. The GII includes findings from the ISO-certified database of the world’s top 5,000 brands compiled annually by Brand Finance. The report provides detailed metrics about the innovation performance of 131 economies worldwide.

Published by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), part of the UN, the GII’s 80 indicators explore a broad vision of innovation, including the political environment, knowledge and technology, infrastructure, business sophistication, and now also brand value.

The report is a reference for measuring an economy’s innovation performance, the ranking has become the benchmark for government and business leaders, promoting public-private dialogue and helping experts to evaluate innovation progress worldwide annually.

The inclusion of brand value among the GII indicators shows international recognition of the importance of brands for value creation, especially in supporting economic recovery, and the growing consensus around the need for reliable and independent intangible asset valuation.

Brand Finance director David Haigh will be presenting at the International Advertising Association’s Creativity4Better Global Virtual Conference on Tuesday, October 27. He will discuss the new ‘Why Brands Matter’ report which will help launch the IAA’s campaign to show the role of brands as the engine of post-Covid recovery.