BrandShout poll calls it for Vodafone

Recent Vodafone ad campaigns created by Folk Wunderman Thompson have helped push the brand to the top of the Ipsos MRBI Omnipoll telesurvey for August. The survey, which is conducted for Marketing.ie, is based on interviews with a new national panel of 1,000 adults in Ireland every fortnight. Vodafone moved up from second place to replace Bank of Ireland.

German discounters Lidl and Aldi jointly shared second place, followed by Bank of Ireland in fourth spot. Next up was Specsavers, followed by Tesco and McDonald’s. Virgin Media and Guinness were both in eight place, with Sky and Coke/Diet Coke 10th and 11th. Three and the Covid-19 campaigns shared 12th spot, with Cadbury’s chocolate in 14th place.

SuperValu and the National Lottery were in 15th place, with two new entrants, Spotify and Swappie, along with the Nike sportswear brand, sharing 17th place.