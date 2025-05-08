Brennans rolls out wrapper ads

Creative agency Folk VML have launched a new campaign for Brennans Bread family pan complete with wax paper promoting freshness for one of Ireland’s best-loved loaves for generations. At the heart of the campaign is the simple truth: the iconic yellow wax paper isn’t just nostalgic, it’s essential; it’s what keeps the bread’s freshness in.

The creative message brings the pack front and centre, highlighting the iconic wax paper wrapping, its crinkly texture and the soft crinkling sound it makes. “This is more than a pack shot – it’s a piece of Irish culture,” Jonny Cullen, creative director at Folk VML, said. The campaign’s media buying was handled by Mindshare.

Staple

Ivan Hammond, head of marketing at Brennans, said: “Our wax wrapper is synonymous with freshness and lets our customers know that they are guaranteed quality every time. Whether in kitchens across the country or packed in lunchboxes, Brennans Family Pan has been a daily staple for over 50 years.”

The campaign runs across broadcast video on demand, social, and out of home.