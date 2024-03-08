Brennans goes with ads ás gaeilge

Brennans Bread has launched a campaign aimed at promoting awareness for the Irish language during Seachtain na Gaeilge. The ads leverages cultural moments in time to give viewers phrases they can use in everyday life. A series of videos features viral moments such as RTÉ reporter Teresa Mannion’s “Don’t take unnecessary journeys”, Roy Keane’s “That’s his job” and the famous “Small and far away” scene from Father Ted.

The videos were recreated by Irish content developer Seamus Lehane along with a tutorial on how to say the Irish catchphrases. They are broadcast on the brand’s social media channels, like TikTok and Instagram, where followers are urged to engage with the content and share their own experiences through the use of Irish. The ‘Learning is Better with Brennans’ campaign was created by a team at GroupM’s Mindshare.

