The Brill Building invests in D8 site

The Brill Building independent advertising agency founded by former DDFH&B creative Roisin Keown plans to invest €1.1m in a premises in Inchicore. First established as a cloud-based company in 2019, the new premises in the heart of Dublin 8 will operate as the agency’s creative studio, as well as a multi-use, open-access creative hub and production studio.

Keown, who is CEO, said the agency expects to support and benefit from the local creative community and Dublin City Council’s ‘cultural cluster’ strategy for Kilmainham and Inchicore area. The news was announced at a photocall attended by IAPI chief executive Siobhán Masterson and Lord Mayor of Dublin and Fine Gael councillor Ray McAdam.

Culture

Keown spoke about the need for brands to connect to the potential of home-grown talent. “The creative and creator economy is about more than commerce. It’s culture. There is a severe lack of both studio and creative spaces – for artists and influencers alike – in the city. Our plan is to open the doors for once-off hire and a collaborative model,” she added.

Commenting on the development, Masterson said: “At IAPI, we’re committed to scaling the influence and reach of our members, not just nationally but internationally and to see the drive and vision of The Brill Building evolve with this new step for the agency is proof an inspiring next chapter for Irish marketing and communications awaits.”

Pictured, from left: Siobhán Masterson, IAPI; Eleanor McCarthy, The Brill Building; Niall Henry, DDS Architects, Peter Snodden and Roisin Keown, The Brill Building