Brill Building creates Mater Private ads

Mater Private Network (MPN) has launched a new campaign highlighting the life benefits of its cardiology care. Created by The Brill Building, the campaign marks MPN’s advertising debut. The cardiac care in MPN’s Dublin and Cork hospitals is considered among the best in the country. Offering a complete range of heart and vein-related services, they use state-of-the-art technology to diagnose and treat all types of heart conditions.

The new campaign takes a novel approach to healthcare communications, putting the focus on the moments of people’s lives, the ones that they don’t want to miss. It is not just the big emotional moments but the funny, sweet and quirky moments that make for a life well lived too – a dream holiday, a reunion with school friends, walking the dog, a family wedding.

Created by The Brill Building with award-winning director Locky McKenna and his team with sound from Scimitar, the digital-first campaign comprises four hero films with over 20 supporting variations in gifs, carousels and print designed to show the countless moments yet to live. Leading the agency team were CEO and ECD Roisin Keown, creative lead Peter Snodden with creative director John McMahon and project lead Sorcha Hanratty.