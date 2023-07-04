Brill Building rolls out new NDC ads

The National Dairy Council (NDC) has launched a nationwide marketing campaign introducing the Grass Roots Movement (GRM) to consumers across Ireland. Created by The Brill Building, the campaign runs across TV, out of home, video on demand, digital and social media. GRM is the Irish dairy industry’s response to environmental sustainability.

The movement forges a link between farmers and consumers, sharing the stories of changing farming practices, tech innovation and tangible results from environmental targets. The campaign’s first OOH executions, which included a takeover of the Luas Green Line, focus on the actions Irish dairy farmers are taking to reduce their environmental impact.

Biodiversity

Scientists focusing on grassland research have shown that introducing white clover into dairy pastures can reduce the need for chemical fertilisers by as much as 40 per cent. By caring for field borders, hedgerows and trees, Irish farmers can encourage biodiversity and increase their land’s ability to sequester CO2. Ireland’s temperate climate is ideal for the grass production.

The NDC says 95 per cent of an Irish dairy cow’s diet is grass. Directed by Brian Williams, the ads feature two dairy farmers. Miriam Gunn is a mother of four from Co. Roscommon and Gearoid Maher (above) is a fourth generation dairy farmer from Cappamore in Co. Limerick, whose family have been farming the land since the mid-1800’s.