Brill Building makes impact at Euro show

The Brill Building was Ireland’s top agency at the EACA Impact European awards scooping the most golds for integrated marketing work. The agency’s AR Lens to Save Lives for the Marie Keating Foundation (MKF) took home three gold and one bronze and was the award show’s most honoured campaign. The launch of the Paddy Irishman project backed by Tourism Ireland also won gold and a silver for the agency and photographer Ross O’Callaghan.

Ireland led the results table with 17 trophies, followed by Spain, the UK, Italy, and the Czech Republic. In all, there were 38 winners from 18 agencies across six countries. The AR Lens to Save Lives for MKF was the most awarded piece of work across all categories winning gold in cause/charity/non-profit, in digital, in innovation, plus a bronze for small budget. MKF, which specialises in early diagnosis for all cancers, partnered with Meta and Aleph.

Symptoms

The Brill Building created a social media lens – or filter – for lung cancer awareness that highlights the disease’s common symptoms on a mobile user’s image while using the camera lens on the platform. It is the first AR filter to be developed for cancer education by Snapchat, recording an average ‘play’ time of 31 seconds, above the platform standard of 17 seconds. The campaign earned three shortlists at last year’s Gerety international awards show.

The agency’s campaign for the Paddy Irishman Project was the second best performing Irish entry. The launch for Ross O’Callaghan’s portrait series sponsored by Tourism Ireland won gold in experiential/sponsorship and a silver in the integrated category. Using projections, exhibition build, PR, social and ambient immersive tech, the New York launch was the most successful debut of an Irish visual arts project in the US for many years.

The launch was spearheaded by The Brill Building’s CEO Roisin Keown (above) as creative producer and creative lead Peter Snodden as art and installation director. Photographer Ross O’Callaghan conceived the portrait series. The agency used the occasion of their Impact wins to announce they have joined Platform 94 in Galway. The platform, headed by CEO Marie Donnellan, was founded in 1994 as a centre of excellence for tech firms in the West.

Irish agencies

Other Irish agencies were honoured at the EACA awards. Pluto won gold for its work for Neurodiversity Ireland, and two bronzes for the Department of Health and Pieta. The 53 Six sports agency, co-founded by Marcus McDonnell and Tom Fox, won silver for Mace. InSight Marketing was awarded a silver for Club Orange. CMS Marketing won two bronze for Paddy Power and Bank of Ireland, and Verve/Showrunner two bronze for Coca-Cola and Unilever.

Backup Marketing won a bronze award for Pepsi.

For the full list of award winners click here