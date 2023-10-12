Brill Building’s work has Immortal hopes

In a continued good run for creative led-The Brill Building at awards shows, it is the Irish agency with two campaigns judged worthy of representing Ireland in the European judging round, with only three projects in total judged ‘Immortal’ for 2023 by the Irish jury. The campaigns include First Poster To Catch Lung Cancer for the Marie Keating Foundation (above), the audio-activated out of home produced by the agency with PML Group.

The campaign was recently awarded two golds at the Digital Media Awards. The agency’s other campaign in the running is the Paddy Irishman project, which challenges Irish stereotypes. The work, which was produced in partnership with photographer Ross O’Callaghan and Tourism Ireland and features an assortment of Paddies, including Patrick Kielty (below), is said to be the biggest US launch of an Irish visual arts project in years.

These projects, along with ‘Minding Creative Minds’ from Boys+Girls, will compete with the finalists from the other European jury days – including the Netherlands, UK, Germany, France, Spain and the Nordics – as well as the best work from around the region at the European stage of judging on Friday, October 20. They will compete for a place in the final global round of judging and ultimately a chance at winning an ‘Immortal-er’.

The Immortal Awards is a free-to-enter competition for all of Little Black Book’s global members. Inspired by Sir John Hegarty’s belief that creative companies rarely create more than five genuinely award-worthy pieces per office a year, it is the awards show that only allows entrants a maximum of five entries. While entering the awards is easy, winning an award is difficult given that the best campaigns are judged by the world’s top; creatives.

Those on this year’s Irish jury were Catriona Campbell, managing partner of The Public House; Steven Courtney, managing director, Motherland; Des Creedon, executive creative director at TBWA\Dublin; Eilís Fitzgerald, head of marketing communications at Three; Roisin Keown, founder, The Brill Building; Dermot Malone, founder, Banjoman; Aoife McCleary, senior creative at F&B Huskies; Ger Roe, board creative director at Publicis Dublin; Emma Sharkey, chief strategy officer at Droga5 Dublin; Allen Sillery, senior VFX supervisor and flame artist at Screen Scene; Karl Waters, creative partner of Folk Wunderman Thompson and Liam Wielopolski, executive creative director, Core.