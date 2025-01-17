Britvic acquired by Carlsberg

Danish brewer Carlsberg group has acquired Irish soft drinks maker Britvic Ireland, following its purchase of UK parent company Britvic plc for an undisclosed sum. Britvic Ireland with remain as a standalone soft drinks business, with managing director Kevin Donnelly (above) staying at the helm. The company will continue to produce and market its portfolio of soft drinks, including Ballygowan, MiWadi, Club, Cidona, TK and Robinsons.

Diageo will continue to handle the Carlsberg franchise in Ireland.

Britvic Ireland has manufactured soft drinks at his Kylemore Road premises in Ballyfermot for the past 50 years and has been bottling Ballygowan at Newcastle West in Limerick for 35 years. The company remains the only large-scale soft drinks manufacturer in the Republic, employing over 400 people. The deal establishes Britvic Ireland as the only standalone soft drink company in Carlsberg’s Western Europe operations.