Britvic makes more of MiWadi squash

Britvic, which produces MiWadi, Ireland’s number one squash brand for over 90 years, has launched a €1 million marketing campaign to support a new look for its portfolio as well as the reformulation of its MiWadi 0% Sugar range, which is now fortified with vitamins B and D. Irish consumers are now invited to ‘Liven Up Your Water and Let There Be Fruit’.

The new message is communicated through a TV, in-store, PR, social and a broadcast partnership with Today FM. The ‘Let There Be Fruit’ campaign urges consumers to ‘Liven Up Your Water’, reminding them that MiWadi is a more enjoyable and tasty way to drink more water – wherever, whenever.

With 64 per cent of Irish parents said to be spending more quality time with their families at home in the last year, Britvic has partnered with a host of family-focused digital influencers to encourage families to share their back-garden staycation experiences on Instagram to be in with a chance of winning a family staycation to Delphi Adventure Resort.

Insufficient sunlight

While vitamin D is important in our diet, it can be difficult to achieve the recommended daily allowance (RDA) intake. Also known as the ‘sunshine vitamin’, vitamin D is largely produced in the body through exposure of the skin to sunlight. Vitamin D deficiency is prevalent in Ireland as there is normally not enough sunlight to enable enough production of it.

In the last 18 months, vitamin D from sunlight exposure has also decreased due to more people working from home. It helps support people’s immune system, supports the maintenance of strong bones and growth of healthy teeth. Britvic Ireland is a member of Bord Bia’s Origin Green, the only sustainability programme in the world operating nationally.