Britvic’s MiWadi backs FAI camps

Britvic Ireland has agreed a five-year sponsorship deal with the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) for its MiWadi squash drink to become the title sponsor of the association’ football camps for an undisclosed sum. Now in its 29th year, the sports initiative allows children aged 6-14 years to enjoy playing football during the summer holidays.
Taking place throughout July and August at football clubs across the country, the camps provide youngsters with a chance to take part in a week-long summer football programme delivered by qualified FAI coaches and club volunteers. The camps are open to children of all abilities, or those looking to start playing football for the first time, and develop life skills like teamwork, resilience, and confidence.
Britvic Ireland was recently acquired by the Danish drinks giant Carlsberg. The company has produced soft drinks at Kylemore Road in Ballyfermot for the past 50 years and has been bottling Ballygowan at Newcastle West in Limerick for 35 years. Its brand portfolio includes Ballygowan, MiWadi, Club, Cidona, TK and Robinsons. They produce and market PepsiCo’s Pepsi and 7Up under licence.
Pictured above from left: Stephen Cramp, marketing director, Britvic Ireland; FAI commercial director Sean Kavanagh; Kevin Donnelly, managing director, Britvic Ireland; Dee Cunniam, head of brand marketing and innovation, Britvic Ireland and FAI grassroots director Ger McDermott at the Aviva Stadium to mark the start of a five-year partnership between MiWadi and the FAI. Photo: Sportsfile