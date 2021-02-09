Brown leaves Folk Wunderman Thompson

Gary Brown has stepped down from his role as executive chairman of Folk Wunderman Thompson. He launched Target Marketing in January 1990, which later became RMG Target, Target McConnells and, most recently, Folk WT. Under Brown’s leadership, Target Marketing became a vibrant business and won the An Post agency of the year award four years in a row.

Brown replaced Pat Donnelly as chairman of Target McConnells, which secured the assets of McConnells Advertising, after the former media agency boss sold his interest in the agency to pursue other business interests. Folk WT clients include An Post, Circle K, Kraft Heinz Ireland, Littlewoods and Vodafone. Brown said he intends to pursue other interests.