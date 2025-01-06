BSH home appliances backs Dempsey’s show

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show on Today FM has a new sponsor in the shape of BSH Ireland’s Home of Innovation domestic appliances. The showroom offers consumers the chance to see and experience Bosch, Siemens and Neff home appliances under one roof – from ovens and hobs, to laundry, dishwashers and fridge freezers. The value of the weekday show’s sponsorship, which was secured by Media Central, was not disclosed by Bauer Media.
Success
The deal involves stings, promotions and cross station digital display. The show has a weekly audience of 209,000 listeners, making it the most listened to show on Today FM. Ian Dempsey and his team also celebrated success at last year’s IMRO Radio Awards where they took home gold in best entertainment slot for Gift Grub with Mario Rosenstock. Ian Dempsey is pictured with Maeve McCarey, head of marketing, BSH Ireland.