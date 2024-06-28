Bulmers ads by Boys+Girls timely

C&C’s Bulmers Irish Cider has a summer campaign with creative by Boys+Girls. The new ads run across TV, OOH, audio, social and activation. ‘It’s Our Time’ is a new positioning for the brand which back in the 1990s changed the image of cider drinking in Ireland with ‘Nothing Added, But Time’ ads created by Young Advertising. The new ads will guide Bulmers over the next three to five years, reaffirming the essence of time well spent with friends.

A series of social scenarios show the interactions that make friendships special, from the epic stories retold over and over to the quiet times spent in good company. Research from a recent EU survey stated loneliness is most prevalent in Ireland with more than one in five respondents saying they felt lonely. The new ads underscore the idea that the best friendships are those where even doing nothing together can mean absolutely everything.

Karl Donnelly, marketing director, Bulmers, said the brand has produced many great marketing moments over the years, and he was confident the new campaign will become a firm favourite with consumers. The first TV and out of home (OOH), shot on location in Ireland, will be part of a rollout in the coming months. The TV highlights friendships, telling the kind of stories that were shared a thousand times, on countless nights.

The key visual and OOH portrays the Bulmers pint bottle, an icon so readily recognised that the full bottle doesn’t need to be featured. The golden spotlight shines on a moment of friendship, representing the liquid instead. The goal is to bring Bulmers back to where it should be – at the forefront of the cider market, celebrated and cherished by consumers everywhere. The TV ad was produced by Max Brady with Chris Cottam as director.