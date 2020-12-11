Bulmers lights up Christmas outdoors

As part of its Christmas campaign this year, Bulmers has brought some festive sparkle to OOH by creating an illuminated billboard. The 48 sheet special, located at the busy intersection in Dundrum, is centred on Bulmers iconic apple tree which has been decorated in Christmas lights. The creative places a festive spin on its new brand message.

The concept was launched earlier this year with the tagline ‘Tis The Season, When Time Bears Fruit’. The special was planned by teams in Vizeum and PML. Goosebump produced the creative and Eclipse 3D handled the lighting. PML’s Chris Murphy said the Bulmers tree has proved a popular idea that is long synonymous with the C&C brand.