Bulmers to lead shows at HRI races

Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) racecourses has announced C&C’s cider brand Bulmers as its official entertainment partner for the next three years. The two parties will work together to grow interest and appeal in Irish horse racing and enhance the racegoer experience with new entertainment including music and comedy across some high-profile race festivals.
The Bulmers Live at Leopardstown series has been run at the racecourse since 2009. The new deal extends it to include the three other HRI racecourse venues (Fairyhouse, Navan, Tipperary) and provides a strong platform for Bulmers to bring the partnership to life nationally. Mundy will headline the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown on February 5/6.
The multi-platinum artist, alongside Dublin singer-songwriter George Murphy, will entertain the many punters over the weekend. The deal allows C&C exclusive pouring rights for Bulmers, Budweiser, Five Lamps, Corona and San Miguel beers at the HRI-owned Leopardstown, Fairyhouse, Tipperary and Navan racecourses, along with brand promotions.
Pictured are C&C’s Karl Donnelly and David Whelan with HRI chief executive Paul Dermody