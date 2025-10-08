Bus Éireann ads on why people travel

Bus Éireann Expressway and Connelly Partners Dublin have been busy filming in Dublin and beyond, capturing everything from awkward moments to spontaneous escapes. It’s part of a new campaign entitled ‘There’s a Route for That’, rolling out across VOD, digital audio, OOH/DOOH, and social. The message – Expressway isn’t just about destinations.

It’s about every weird and wonderful reason people travel. And whatever the reason, there’s a route for that. Need to escape small-town boredom for a gig in Galway? Decided hiking is suddenly your whole personality? Want to dodge bumping into your ex in Limerick? Whatever the story, Expressway has the route to get you there, the ads suggest.

Truth

The work was filmed across two shoots by Collective Films, targeting specifically a 19–25 audience. “The best stories aren’t just about where you’re going, they’re about why,” Mikey Fleming, creative director at Connelly Partners Dublin, said. “This campaign brings that truth to life in a way that speaks directly to young adults,” he added.

The media was handled by OMD.

See social films at https://vimeo.com/1121819294?fl=pl&fe=sh