Business Post acquires Red C Research

The Business Post group, controlled by Irish businessman and sailor Enda O’Coineen, has acquired research agency Red C for a sum estimated at around €7 million. The deal includes both the agency’s Irish and UK operation. Co-founded in 2003 by former Lansdowne executives Richard Colwell and Sinéad Mooney, the firm also operates overseas.

In a statement issued by both parties, it said that Red C will operate alongside the Business Post news title and its events and conference firm, iQuest & Business Post Live. It will act as a lead company in the group’s data and insights services. Colm O’Reilly, chief operations officer, Business Post, said the deal stems from a long-standing relationship with Red C.