Business Post buys UK research agency

Red C Research owner the Business Post Group has acquired UK agency Relish Research for an undisclosed sum. Relish will join BPG as a sister brand alongside Red C, founded by Richard Colwell (pictured). The deal strengthens BPG’s presence in the UK market where Red C’s operation is managed by Richard Barton and Charlotte Butterworth. Relish Research was founded in 2011 by Monique Drummond, who launched her own agency in 1990.

Under a team managed by Simon Thompson, Relish has built a client base in the UK across retail, utilities, gaming and entertainment. Richard Colwell said Relish will continue to operate as a standalone brand, with the existing management team and staff retained. Commenting on the deal, BPG publisher and chief executive Enda O’Coineen said the deal would further strengthen the group’s core pillars in data and insights.