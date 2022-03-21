Business Post/PwC launch sustainable awards

As sustainability is a major consideration in business today, with the core principles of environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards of practice the bedrock of strategy, the Business Post has announced the sustainable business awards sponsored by PwC. The awards recognise businesses across sustainability, innovation and thought leadership.

The PwC Business Post Sustainable Business Awards are open to all businesses operating in Ireland and will take place at the Intercontinental Hotel in Ballsbridge on Wednesday, June 15. Free and confidential entry to the awards, and more details of the category criteria and judging process are available at www.sustainablebusinessawards.ie

Category entries must be in by Friday, April 8.

Pictured at a photocall to announce the awards, from left: Richie Oakley, editor, Business Post; Fiona Gaskin, ESG leader for assurance and reporting, PwC Ireland; David McGee, leader of the PwC ESG team and Daniel Murray, political correspondent, Business Post