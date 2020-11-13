Byrne talks on Late Late about being 70

Hollywood actor Gabriel Byrne will speak to Ryan Tubridy about why, at the age of 70, he decided to get around to writing his autobiography lifting the lid on private aspects of his life. US chat show host Conan O’Brien will discuss his Irish heritage, his podcast and whether defeated US president Donald Trump is a guest he may want to interview in future.

Former US ambassador to the UN Samantha Power will also be on the Late Late Show to talk about being a close colleague of President-elect Joe Biden, discuss the man behind the headlines and look at what might be expected from his term in the White House. TCD immunologist Luke O’Neill will be in studio to explore the search for a Covid-19 vaccine.

Lily Collison, the mother of billionaire Stripe founders, John and Patrick, will be a guest. She will also speak about the John and Patrick’s younger sibling Tommy’s story of triumph over adversity. To mark the centenary of Bloody Sunday, Michael Foley, author of The Bloodied Field, will talk through the events of that day and their impact nationally.

Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli and The Coronas will provide the musical interludes.

The Late Late Show is on Friday, November 13 at 9.35pm on RTÉ One