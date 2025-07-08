Byrne to head up Evoke sales

Catriona Byrne has been appointed sales manager for Evoke at DMG Media. The website is primarily targeted at Irish women and claims to have over 1.4 million users a month. Byrne previously held similar roles at TV3/Virgin Media, the Irish Daily Star, and Reach plc, where she served as head of sales for its digital and print platforms.

Experience

More recently, she worked client-side as a head of brand where she led marketing, sponsorship, events, and hospitality initiatives, managing campaigns across multiple channels. Liz Doyle, group head of female brands at DMG Media, said Byrne’s experience will be a major asset as the group continue to expand its offerings.