Byrne to head up Reach’s new commercial unit

Reach, which now counts the Irish Daily Star within its stable of newsbrands alongside the Irish Daily Mirror, is to establish a single buying point for both daily newspapers. The joint print offering will be known as ‘The Morning Market’ and the publisher says advertisers will now be offered a combined reach of 222,000 readers going by latest TGI figures.

‘The Morning Market’ comes under Reach Publishing, a new part of the group’s commercial division and will be headed up by Catriona Byrne. Hugh Crowther will focus on the digital side as head of partnerships. Reach became the new owner of Irish Daily Star last November when it acquired the then joint venture partner INM’s 50 per cent shareholding.

Byrne has worked with the Irish Daily Star for the past 17 years.