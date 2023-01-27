Ian Byrne to step down at VMTV

Virgin Media Television’s director of digital and commercial enterprises Ian Byrne is stepping down from his role next month after eight years with the company. He joined VMTV in 2014 before he was formally appointed to his current role in 2018. During this time, he headed up the company’s advance into addressable TV advertising in Ireland and the UK.

He led the digital team with the expansion of VMTV’s Player distribution and engagement. He was responsible for the development of the commercial strategy for the TV business, leading the diversification and growth of digital revenues. He previously worked with Masterfoods Ireland, Mars Australia, Golden Pages, Kellogg’s Europe and Independent News & Media.

