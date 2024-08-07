Caelan Doris fronts for OHK Energy

Leinster and Ireland back-row Caelan Doris has signed up as ambassador for the OHK energy group. In line with the tie-up, OHK has teamed up with the rugby player’s charity, Childline by ISPCC. As part of a fundraising campaign, €50 from every OHK sale of solar PV systems and air to water heat pumps will be donated to Childline until early September. OHK was formed following the merger of renewable providers NRG Panels and JFW Renewables.
As well as selling solar pv systems, air to water heat pumps, and EV chargers, OHK provides retrofit and maintenance services to homeowners, businesses, farms, communities and utilities across the country. Childline is ISPCC’s service and support system for children up to 18, offering a 24-hour support line for young people to reach out about any problems they might have in confidence. The charity is funded by donations and in tie-up with sponsors.
Doris, 26, who was previously an ambassador for JFW Renewables, has been capped 23 times by Ireland and was a key part of its Six Nations squad over the past two years, captaining the team for his first time against Italy earlier this year. He started all three tests as Ireland defeated the All Blacks during the summer tour in 2022. He is pictured at a photocall in The Explorium national sports and science centre, with Sarah Kiely, 8, and Laura Byrne, 9.