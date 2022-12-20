Cahill named year’s top PR student

Síona Cahill has been awarded the diploma student of the year by the Public Relations Institute of Ireland (PRII) representative body. Cahill is an account director at DHR Communications. A Longford native, she is an experienced broadcast communicator, strategist and advocate in the charity and NGO sector. She was awarded the institute’s Gladys McNevin trophy for achieving first class honours and the highest overall mark on the course.

The award honours Gladys McNevin who, in the early days of the PRII, was one of its foremost members and was particularly associated with establishing the institute’s educational role. Established in 1953, the institute promotes the professional and ethical practice of PR. It represents the sector’s interests and provides for the professional development needs of people working in consultancies, in-house and in various semi-State bodies.

The body has over 1,000 members across business sectors and voluntary organisations.