Cannon to head up DMG’s studio

Media personality Lisa Cannon has been appointed DMG Media as its head of studio. She will be responsible for the company’s video, audio and studio production services for clients. Cannon began her career in New York on HBO’s Sex and the City and worked on films such as King Arthur and the Channel 4 documentary I Killed John Lennon.

She became an anchor for Virgin Media’s weekday evening show Xposé, interviewing Hollywood stars and covering global red carpets for a decade. She was the executive producer and host for Box Office movie show on Virgin Media for several years; and the digital series Spotlight, both covering Irish and world cinema.

Calibre

She anchored VMTV’s Ireland AM. Her international credits include NBC’s Extra, CBS’s The Early Show, and ITV’s This Morning. She has contributed to shows on RTÉ, Netflix, BBC, Hallmark, Channel 4 and Newstalk. Paul Henderson, CEO, DMG Media, said that having someone of her calibre and production expertise, they were poised to produce top class content.