Canterbury renews IRFU kit deal

Canterbury has signed a four-year extension with the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) as the kit provider to the Ireland rugby teams until the end of the 2028 season. The new deal includes men’s, women’s, underage and Sevens squads. The first contract ran from 2000 to 2009. The current deal, running from 2014, has delivered four Six Nations wins, including two Grand Slams for the men’s side, one women’s Six Nations and three U20s’ Grand Slams.
The longevity of the tie-up is reflected in the fact that Keith Wood and Sarahjane Belton were the first men and women’s team captains to lead out Ireland in a green jersey designed and manufactured by Canterbury. In their role as kit partner, Canterbury will continue to produce match day and training wear. They also produce a range of sportswear for Irish rugby fans.
Grassroots
Canterbury has also extended its sponsorship of the ‘Give It A Try’ programme, a grassroots initiative designed to give Irish girls aged between eight and 14 a chance to learn how to play rugby in a fun and safe way. Since 2020, over five thousand girls have taken part in the programme. It follows the recent move to swap the Ireland women’s team’s shorts from white to navy, following concerns from players about playing during their period.
Padraig Power, chief commercial officer, IRFU, said Canterbury and the IRFU have extended their contract with Intersport Elverys to be the official retail partner of the IRFU in the UK and Ireland and to operate the official IRFU online store. Intersport Elverys have over 46 retail stores across Ireland. They plan to open the brand’s biggest flagship store on Patrick’s Street in Cork next year and finish a new automated warehouse by AutoStore.
Pictured from left: Ireland players Ryan Baird and Dannah O’Brien, IRFU chief executive Kevin Potts, VP of Global Sports Marketing Simon Rowe and Ireland player Jacob Stockdale