Cantillon for Today FM lunchtime show

Bauer Media Audio has announced that Louise Cantillon as the new presenter of Today FM’s weekday lunchtime show which goes to air between midday and 2pm. She will take on the presenter role in early January. No stranger to Today FM listeners, Cantillon has hosted across the daytime and weekend schedule since summer 2022. She presented the station’s Saturday afternoon show from 2pm to 6pm, growing the weekend audience.

A Limerick native and a proud Gaeilgeoir, she is also an experienced television presenter, having hosted TG4’s Junior Eurovision Song Contest for the past three years and most recently TG4’s European travel series Téasc Taistil, the second series of which is due to air in March next year. She also co-hosts a bilingual podcast How to Gael along with her TG4 colleagues Doireann Ní Ghlacáin and Síomha Ní Ruairc.

Forecourt brand Applegreen is the sponsor of the new lunchtime show from January 8.