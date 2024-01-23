Carey Byrne named top PR student

Carey Byrne, who is the UK and Ireland communications lead for Baxter Healthcare, the multinational medical devices and pharmaceuticals company, has been named student of the year for 2022-’23 by the Public Relations Institute of Ireland (PRII). She won the Gladys McNevin trophy for achieving the highest mark in the PRII’s diploma course. The award honours the late Gladys McNevin who helped establish the PRII’s education role.

Byrne previously worked in executive assistant roles before moving into internal communications at Baxter. Although she has practical experience in communications, she had no formal industry-recognised qualification, which was her motivation for completing the diploma. The PRII is the representative body for PR in Ireland. Established in 1953, it provides for the professional development needs of those working in the business.

The institute has over 1,000 members working across all sectors.