Carlsberg 0.0 pays tribute to Irish fans in Sydney

Ahead of Ireland’s women’s footballers first game in the World Cup against Australia before 75,000 spectators in Sydney, Diageo’s Carlsberg 0.0, the tournament’s beer partner, teamed up with the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) to salute Irish football fans with a sand carving at Bondi Beach, which read: ‘Best fans in the world, home and away? Probably #COYGIG’. Fronting the beach activation was former Ireland player Stephanie Roche.

The Bondi sand carving is the first in a series of Carlsberg 0.0 activations designed to promote visibility for the Girls in Green captained by Arsenal’s Katie McCabe. In May, Carlsberg 0.0 teamed up with the FAI and The Square Ball sports bar in Dublin to roll out ‘The GIG’ – Ireland’s first women’s sports bar – with a dedicated weekend of women’s sports to support Vera Pauw’s Ireland squad and mark their 50th anniversary.

Carlsberg 0.0 is also unveiling a new out of home (OOH) advertising campaign with special builds celebrating the achievement of the Ireland women’s team, along with social media activity. There will be a surprise visit from a football legend to further motivate fans to get behind the Ireland team. All the World Cup matches are broadcast on RTÉ, the Women’s Premier Division on LOITV and there’s also a broadcast deal with TG4.

Watch the video at https://we.tl/t-DpbJzXEZwy