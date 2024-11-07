Carzone goes into a higher gear with TPH ads

There are car owners, and there are car lovers. Those who see vehicles strictly as a means of getting from A to B, and those who day dream about four-door hot hatches that pull up at the lights beside them. Carzone.ie, a premium Irish motoring marketplace, is tailor made for the latter, so they worked with The Public House (TPH) on a new campaign and brand positioning that lets car lovers know where to come when they’re looking for their next car.

The strategy for the repositioning of the Mediahuis-owned brand emerged from the passion of car people that were interviewed in research. They spoke with gusto about makes, models and engine parts; an enthusiasm that was matched by Carzone employees that were interviewed. The shared love and knowledge led to the insight – when you’re passionate about something, you want to know the people you’re dealing with share that passion.

Enchanted

From there, the ‘We Love Cars Too’ slogan was born, positioning Carzone.ie as the site for car lovers. The campaign subverts the often sterile, generic world of premium automotive ads with a fun campaign highlighting people’s passion. Rolled out across out of home (OOH), press, radio and social, the creative is built around people so enchanted by passing motors that they miss once-in-a-lifetime moments: from albino stags to the Northern Lights.