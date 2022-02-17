C&C rolls out Bulmers Lights ads

C&C is encouraging consumers to look to the lighter side of life with its new Bulmers Light ‘Floaty Little Devils’ campaign created by Goosebump. The ads will run in the coming weeks across TV, out of home (OOH), digital, PR, radio, social and in-trade. The campaign’s tongue-in-cheek idea aims to highlight the brand’s low calorie and taste credentials.

Kicking off the campaign is a new TV commercial, made by Pull the Trigger Productions, which premiered on Virgin Media during Ireland’s Six Nations clash against France. The commercial sees the people harvesting the special floating apples, connecting with Irish consumers who are looking for a lower calorie option without compromising on taste.

The campaign also sees the brand create an interactive game as part of a media partnership. The game will task users with catching Bulmers Light’s floaty little apples to be in with a chance of winning a variety of prizes, including a zero gravity experience. Trade activity will see the first trial of Bulmers Light Draught across 40 accounts nationwide from March.