Center Parcs’ Aqua Sana named top spa

Aqua Sana at Center Parcs Longford Forest took the top prize at the Irish Tatler Wellbeing & Spa Awards announced at an event at Dublin’s Marker Hotel. Guests enjoyed a lunch prepared exclusively for the occasion by the Marker’s executive chef Gareth Mullins. The awards are aimed at saluting excellence and innovation in Ireland’s wellness and spa industries.
As well as the national award, Aqua Sana was voted best destination spa. Other winners included Eden One in Dublin (Best Day Spa), The Handmade Soap Company (Best Product Line), Monart Destination Spa (the Service Excellence Award), Ground Wellbeing (Best Self-Care Brand) and Rachel O’Malley of Hayfield Manor (Best Therapist 2022).
The full list of winners is as follows:
The Irish Tatler Spa of the Year: Aqua Sana at Center Parcs Longford
Best new spa: Velvaere, Dublin 8
Best self-care brand: Ground Wellbeing
Best day spa: Eden One, Dublin 4
Best product line: The Handmade Soap Company
Best facial: Biologique Recherche at The Merrion
Hero product award: Night Regenerating Cream by Dublin Herbalists
Serviced excellence award: Monart Destination Spa
Wellness innovation: Ethos CBD
Best signature treatment: Lavender Lullaby at Farnham Estate
Best supplements: Seabody
Sustainability award: Mervue Organic
Best wellness experience: Wellness at the Coach House
Best in targeted skincare: Skinmade by Akina
Spa design award: Galgorm
Best natural skincare: Modern Botany
Best therapist: Rachel O’Malley at Beautique Spa at Hayfield Manor
Best at-home wellness brand: The Nature of Things
Best urban retreat: The Spa & Salon at The Shelbourne
Best sleep wellness range: Soak Bath Salts
Rising star award: Gemma Noone at Glo Spa & Wellness at Glenlo Abbey and Estate
Best holistic treatment: Aromatherapy Associates Rose Indulgence at Carton
House
Best spa innovation: 111Skin at the Spa at Adare Manor
Destination spa of the year: Aqua Sana at Center Parcs Longford Forest
Best hotel spa in Leinster: Johnstown Estate
Best hotel spa in Connacht: Chill Spa at the Ice House Hotel
Best hotel spa in Ulster: Farnham Estate
Best hotel spa in Munster: The Spa at Adare Manor
Irish Tatler is part of the Business Post stable of magazine titles.