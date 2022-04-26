Center Parcs’ Aqua Sana named top spa

Aqua Sana at Center Parcs Longford Forest took the top prize at the Irish Tatler Wellbeing & Spa Awards announced at an event at Dublin’s Marker Hotel. Guests enjoyed a lunch prepared exclusively for the occasion by the Marker’s executive chef Gareth Mullins. The awards are aimed at saluting excellence and innovation in Ireland’s wellness and spa industries.

As well as the national award, Aqua Sana was voted best destination spa. Other winners included Eden One in Dublin (Best Day Spa), The Handmade Soap Company (Best Product Line), Monart Destination Spa (the Service Excellence Award), Ground Wellbeing (Best Self-Care Brand) and Rachel O’Malley of Hayfield Manor (Best Therapist 2022).

The full list of winners is as follows:

The Irish Tatler Spa of the Year: Aqua Sana at Center Parcs Longford

Best new spa: Velvaere, Dublin 8

Best self-care brand: Ground Wellbeing

Best day spa: Eden One, Dublin 4

Best product line: The Handmade Soap Company

Best facial: Biologique Recherche at The Merrion

Hero product award: Night Regenerating Cream by Dublin Herbalists

Serviced excellence award: Monart Destination Spa

Wellness innovation: Ethos CBD

Best signature treatment: Lavender Lullaby at Farnham Estate

Best supplements: Seabody

Sustainability award: Mervue Organic

Best wellness experience: Wellness at the Coach House

Best in targeted skincare: Skinmade by Akina

Spa design award: Galgorm

Best natural skincare: Modern Botany

Best therapist: Rachel O’Malley at Beautique Spa at Hayfield Manor

Best at-home wellness brand: The Nature of Things

Best urban retreat: The Spa & Salon at The Shelbourne

Best sleep wellness range: Soak Bath Salts

Rising star award: Gemma Noone at Glo Spa & Wellness at Glenlo Abbey and Estate

Best holistic treatment: Aromatherapy Associates Rose Indulgence at Carton House

House

Best spa innovation: 111Skin at the Spa at Adare Manor

Destination spa of the year: Aqua Sana at Center Parcs Longford Forest

Best hotel spa in Leinster: Johnstown Estate

Best hotel spa in Connacht: Chill Spa at the Ice House Hotel

Best hotel spa in Ulster: Farnham Estate

Best hotel spa in Munster: The Spa at Adare Manor

Irish Tatler is part of the Business Post stable of magazine titles.